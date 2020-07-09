Kwahu Omanhene Bans NDC From Kwahu Land, Radio Stations Closed Down

From Right: Dellas, one other, Bello and Kevor

DAASEBRE Akuamoah Agyapong II, Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region has banned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from campaigning on all Kwahu lands for disrespecting his authority.

This follows curses invoked on the Trado river in Nkawkaw on persons alleged to have been ‘imported’ into the area by the NPP to register in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.

The curses were allegedly orchestrated by the executives of the NDC in the Region- Regional Communications Officer, Dallas Williams, Deputy Regional Youth Organizer, Sidi Bello; a former youth organizer, Daniel Aboagye and Mark Oliver Kevor, former Regional Secretary.

The chiefs who were informed that NDC had invoked curses summoned the NDC activists who carried out the reprehensible act to appear before them to reverse the curses, but they failed to honour the invitation of the Omanhene.

Mark Oliver Kevor former NDC regional secretary instead went to his Nkawkaw based radio station “Okwahu FM” to defend his actions.

He allegedly blasted the chiefs for being hypocrites.

However, the angry chiefs after a traditional council meeting with their subjects on Thursday stormed the riverside where the incident took place with sheep, schnapps, charcoal, pepper among other ingredients to reverse the curses.

The chiefs led the Okwahu Akyeamehene, Nana Akuoko slaughtered the sheep, and used other items at the “Bosam Boho” to purify the river.

The Chief linguist, then warned that the NDC from today (Thursday) has been banned from campaigning on Kwahu land, banned from posting their campaign posters among other activities that will be taken by the party on the Kwahu land.

They also warned that the two radio stations (Okwahu FM and Afram Fm) allegedly owned by Mark Oliver Kevor, should be stopped from operating by 2 pm today.

The chiefs further warned that if the radio stations are not closed by the end of today and still operates, they would take the necessary action.

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Secretary, Jeff Konadu Addo has earlier denied the NPP is busing people to register at Afram Plains.

Speaking on Agoo FM, he said “I don’t understand the NDC with this postulation. This is NPP’s stronghold; Nkawkaw, Abetifi and Mpraeso. When elections are held our margins are quite large so why would we want to bus people from one constituency to another, to achieve what? So I really don’t understand them but I want to say this and send a strong plea to the chiefs and people of Kwahuman that we cannot accept these things and as a matter of urgency they should summon these people to Kwahu Hene Daasebre’s palace and let them answer the reasons why they have to invoke this curses in politics”.

He continued that, the national executives of the party should punish these people adding that: “If the NDC people in Kwahu do not respect the directive of Kwahuman why should they be sitting here? They will not be able to go to Kwahu Chiefs and have any meaningful discussion with them because they have not shown them any respect”.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu – Abene