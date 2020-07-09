Konamah Launches Fibroids Awareness Campaign

A Ghanaian entrepreneur and wellness activist, Nana Konamah, has launched a digital Fibroid Campaign to inform and educate the public about Fibroid and amplify the stories of women who have overcome the health condition.

The ‘My Fibroid Campaign’ is the start to a larger goal of achieving institutional support for further research on Fibroid, and increased access to resources and services for African women’s reproductive healthcare.

This July, the campaign will begin a series of engagements including facilitating the conversation, through interviews with women of African descent to unlock the potential of storytelling and relaying the nuanced health care experiences of black women in different regions.

Nana Konamah said that one of the main problems contributing to Fibroid going unnoticed is menstrual cycle stigma.

Konamah identified that in Ghana, speaking about the menstrual cycle and sexual health is taboo.

“I believe one solution to the problem is to eliminate period stigma, which means we have to talk about periods,” said the wellness activist, who co-created a short documentary in 2019 with writer and travel influencer, Jessica Nabongo, about Fibroids.

To help destigmatize periods and fibroids, Nana Konamah will host an inclusive campaign called My Fibroids Story, which calls for women to share their stories about Fibroids and speak up to normalize the topic and language around periods and reproductive health.

Every Tuesday in July, she will host talks on her platform with topics such as Signs & Symptoms of Fibroids, Fibroid Treatment Options, to name a few.

Each Friday in July, coined #FibroidFriday, the health and wellness activist will feature health practitioners and women who have cured themselves and healed from Fibroids.

Individuals can participate in the campaign by posting on any social media platform a recorded video, Tweet, or image sharing their story with the hashtag #MyFibroidStory.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri