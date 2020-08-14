EC Confirms Fire Outbreak At Greater Accra Regional Office

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed fire outbreak at its Greater Accra Regional Office in Sarpeiman.

According to the Commission in a statement, the fire outbreak happened in the early hours of Friday, August 14, 2020.

“The fire struck the storage facility of the Sarpeiman Office and destroyed a number of used items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationary,” the statement indicated, adding that “the fire did not affect the main administration block.

It said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were able to bring the fire under control.

By Melvin Tarlue