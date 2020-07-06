EC Dismisses 3 Electoral Officials

Sylvia Annoh

The Electoral Commission has dismissed three temporary electoral officials.

The officers, according to the EC in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, were dismissed over the theft of eight form IA forms from its district office at the Sagnarigu municipality in the northern region.

According to the statement, the forms were stolen by a polling agent of one of the political parties.

It added “the said agent by name Alhassan Abdullai Mohammed has been apprehended by the police and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

“The Commission has however taken steps to dismiss the three (3) temporary officials who were manning the registration kits at the District Office in the Sagnarigu Municipality.”

This comes to assure the General Public that the Electoral Commission will not shield any staff; permanent or temporary, who engages in misconduct during the voters registration exercise.

By Melvin Tarlue