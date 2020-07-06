EC Forms Queue Management System

The Electoral Commission (EC) has instituted a queue management system at all its registration centres.

The system is to help deal with overcrowding at some centres of the ongoing voters registration exercise.

In a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the Commission says following the enthusiasm displayed by the citizenry last week, a number of registration centres in Accra witnessed very high numbers of applicants, thus resulting in overcrowding at some centres in the Greater Accra metropolis.

Under the queue management system, the Commission announced that the first 150 applicants who arrive at the Registration Centres will be provided with numbered chits.

The first half of this number will be served from morning to early afternoon, according to the statement.

It added that the second half will be asked to leave the Centres and return in the afternoon when the registration process for the first batch has been complicated; They will then be served.

“The Commission believes that this system will go a long way to reduce the long queues and help with the enforcement of social distancing protocols at the Centres,” the statement explained.

It said that the Commission is keen to prevent the spread of coronavirus at all centres, adding that “as a result, we will continue to review and improve upon our process so as to ensure that citizens register in a safe and secure environment.”