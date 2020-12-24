EC Gazettes Parliamentary Election Results

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has gazetted the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections.

On December 7, 2020, parliamentary elections were held across 275 constituencies in all 16 regions of Ghana.

And on December 22, 2020, the results were gazetted and signed by the Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of Operations, Samuel Tetteh.

The gazetting was carried out despite the two main political parties namely NPP and NDC disputing the results of the parliamentary elections in some constituencies.

Among the MPs already gazetted is Energy Minister and NPP’s newly elected Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, John Peter Amewu, whose election is still being contested in a High Court in Ho.

Besides that, the ruling NPP has through its Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu, indicated its intention to contest seven seats in court.

The seven seats are: Savelugu, Pusiga, Assin North, Bawku Central, Nkwanta North

Cape coast North, Asuogyaman.

Contrary to the street protests by the NDC over disputed elections results, Mr Manu said the NPP will be contesting the above mentioned seven parliamentary seats “in the law court and not on the streets.”

Below are the gazetted MPs

Click on this link for Extra O. Gazette No. 195 EC Parliamentary Results 2020

By Melvin Tarlue