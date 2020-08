The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will be holding a mop-up Voters registration exercise on Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, 2020.

In a statement, the Commission said the mop-up exercise will be held at its District Offices.

The statement said the move is to give eligible applicants another opportunity to avail themselves for registration.

The registration exercise is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

By DGN Online