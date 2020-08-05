VAMED Engineering Supports Covid-19 Fight

Mr. Albert Tackie (left) handing over the items to Mr. Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari (right).

VAMED Engineering ‘GmbH’ Ghana has presented €40,000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and other medical consumables to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to support the fight against Covid-19.

The PPEs include 100 manual resuscitators, 1,500 pieces of nose masks, goggles and protective suits, and 35 thermometer guns.

Branch Manager for VAMED Engineering, Albert Tackie, explained that the company after seeing the construction of the first Infectious Disease Centre at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, decided to present the items to support the facility’s operations.

He said VAMED Engineering has in the past 20 years partnered the government in the development of over 40 healthcare infrastructures across the country.

Mr Tackie expressed the hope that the partnership would grow stronger in the years ahead.

Acting Chief Director, MoH, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, who received the donation on behalf of the Minister, applauded the company for the assistance, saying it was timely as PPE were consumables needed on daily basis in the fight against Covid-19.

He said the PPE would go a long way to ensure adequate stock for frontline healthcare workers and enhance the safety of both healthcare professionals and patients.

Director of Human Resources MoH, Dr Kwesi Asabre, said the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic is enormous and could not be won by the government alone.

He, therefore, urged other private sector organizations to support the fight.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri