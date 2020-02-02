EC Meets Council Of State

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has held a day’s meeting with members of the Council of State.

The meeting which took place on Friday, January 31, 2020, was to afford the EC the opportunity to brief the Council on the justification for the acquisition of a new voter management system and a new voter’s register.

A press statement issued by the Commission and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, made this known.

During the meeting, the statement observed that the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, informed members of the Council of State that the Commission had to take a decision for the acquisition of a new register due to the technical challenges of the old system coupled with the comparatively high cost of maintenance.

According to her, the new system will be a robust, user friendly, cheaper and state of the art that will assist in the delivery of a free, fair and credible elections in Ghana.

Information Technology Consultant of the EC, Dr. Yaw Ofori Agyei, the statement indicated, took members through a comprehensive lecture justifying the reasons for the acquisition.

It said Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, thanked the Commission on behalf of the members for the comprehensive presentation and interaction.

“According to him, the Council recognises the importance of the independence of the Electoral Commission as enshrined in the Constitution and urged its leadership to stay focused in its bid to deliver credible elections in the country,” the statement noted.

BY Melvin Tarlue