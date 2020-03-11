EC Meets Presby Church Leaders

From left to right…Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman Operations, Rev Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian church of Ghana, The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian church of Ghana is Rt. Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Jean Mensa Chairperson, EC, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services and Sylvia Annoh, Ag Director Public Affairs, EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020, briefed the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on the justification of the acquisition of a New Voter Management System and the compilation of a new Voters’ Register at Abokobi in Accra.

Addressing the General Assembly, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa reiterated that the analysis made by the Commission and experts made it imperative for the justification of the acquisition of a New Biometric System and a New Voters’ Register.

She assured them that, the Commission will work within the stipulated legal time lines and go through all the processes from registration of voters to the exhibition of the Provisional Register to deliver its mandate of free, fair and credible elections in December, 2020.

Rt. Rev. Prof. J. O. Y. Mante (PhD), Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, thanked the Chairperson for the comprehensive briefing and update on the issues surrounding the acquisition of a New Biometric System and the compilation of a New Voters’ Register.

He lauded the Commission’s bold initiative for in pursuit of the national interest to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the December Polls.

He also assured the Commission of their continuous prayer for excellence in the delivery of its mandate and called on all Stakeholders to play their respective roles effectively for the success of the general elections in December.

The four member delegation which was led by the Chairperson Mrs. Mensa, comprised Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services, Mr. Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman, Operations and Sylvia Annoh, Ag. Director Public Affairs.

Present at the quarterly meeting of the church was Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly Council of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Antwi the Public Relations Officer of the Church, Rev. Ishmael D. Asare, Chairperson, Akuapem, Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi, Chairperson, Akyem Abuakwa, Mr. George Kumi Brobbey, Lay Rep. West Akyem among other Reverend Ministers.

BY DGN Online