German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

About 60-70 percent of the population in Germany risk contracting the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The German Chancellor, Merkel, made this known in international news reports monitored by DGN Online.

The Chancellor is reported to have said authorities in Germany believed 60-70 percent of the population would eventually contract coronavirus.

The virus has infected and killed several people across the world.

BY Melvin Tarlue