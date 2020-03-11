First Lady Cuts Sod For Anafo Market

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the Anafo Market in the Cape Coast South Constituency.

The project, which is funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), is being implemented under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) of the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives.

Speaking at the event, CEO of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, thanked President Akufo Addo for allocating $1 million to each constituency for special development projects such as the construction of the market.

He also thanked traditional leaders of the area for warmly receiving the First Lady and supporting the project.

Lawyer Shaib also announced the establishment of the CODA Credit Union to provide fisherfolk, petty traders, mechanics, commercial drivers and other small-scale businesses in the informal sector with credit facilities to empower them to grow their businesses.

This intervention is expected to empower these traders and business persons to be independent to cater for their families and boost their businesses.

CODA has also procured 1,300 outboard motors for distribution to fishermen to boost their trade.

After completion, the market will be managed by the Cape Coast South Municipal Assembly.

The sodcutting was marked by a colourful event with the crème-de-la-crème of Cape Coast South Constituency in attendance.

Among the dignitaries were the Municipal Chief Executive for Cape Coast South Municipal Assembly, Ernest Arthur, Nana Kwesi Attah, Paramount Chief of Cape Coast traditional area, other traditional and religious leaders, as well as representatives of community based organisations.

