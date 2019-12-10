EC Officially Cancels Referendum

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the cancellation of the referendum to amend Article 55 clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution.

The amendment was aimed at paving way for Ghanaians to elect their local officials namely MMDCEs.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently called for the referendum to be cancelled, citing lack of a broad national consensus.

The EC in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said its decision follows notification from the Speaker of Parliament on the withdrawal of two bills namely: (I) Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2018 which sought to amend Article 55 (3) and Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 which sought to amend Article 243 (1) of the Constitution.

The withdrawal of the bills was done by the Attorney General on the authority of the President and by leave of the House, the EC noted.

BY Melvin Tarlue