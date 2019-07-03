EC Opens 1,573 Registration Centres

THE ELECTORAL Commission (EC) has opened additional 1,573 zonal centres nationwide for the limited voters’ registration exercise.

According to the EC, the centres are mostly located in areas where it is difficult to access its district offices.

Spokesperson for the EC, Sylvia Annoh, disclosed this in an interview with DGN Online on Wednesday, July 4, 2019, indicating that the move was aimed at granting access to everyone qualified for the limited registration exercise to participate.

Ms. Annoh revealed that the Commission embarked on an extensive public education about the exercise and as a result, a lot of people have turned up for the registration.

BY Melvin Tarlue