EC Pays Election 2020 Field Officers

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has paid in full, all 236,000 field officers who assisted in the conduct of the 2020 general election.

Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the last payment was made on Tuesday, June 08 and that the accounts of beneficiaries would be credited by Thursday, June 10.

“Just as it happened last time, the accounts details of some people were not correct so if anyone does not receive the money they need to present their details again,” he added.

Dr Asare thanked the field officers for their patience and also the meritorious services, ensuring a successful exercise.

