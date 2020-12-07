EC Presser Called Off

The Electoral Commission (EC) has called off its press conferences.

Deputy Chairperson of the EC, Dr Bossman Asare was scheduled to address the media from the Ridge headquarters of the Commission in Accra.

But that could not happen, as he told journalists that considering that it was few minutes to close of polls, the EC needed time to focus on the voting counting process.

Polls are expected to close at 5:00pm nationwide.

He told the press that at the appropriate time, journalists will be addressed.

By Melvin Tarlue