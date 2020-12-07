NDC Has Lost, Trying To Poison Public Space With Lies – NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost the December 7, 2020 elections.

Minister of Inner Cities and Zongos Development, Mustapha Hamid, made this known following a press conference by the NDC.

At a press conference held at its national headquarters, the NDC, through its Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, made a number of allegations, including ballot stuffing.

But Mr Hamid said the NDC has lost and was seeking to save face with its allegations.

The NDC knows that they have lost this election and the only thing they want to do is to poison the public space with allegations, he said, adding that the NDC is trying to use “one hour to rescue your sinking campaign.”

According to him, the ballots shown by NDC believed to have stuffed in ballot boxes were fake.

He wondered how the NDC managed to know that ballot boxes were stuffed even when voting hasn’t ended and the ballot boxes have not been opened.

According to him, every single process in place today aimed at ensuring transparent elections in Ghana was put in place by the NPP.

He stated that throughout the Fourth Republic the NPP has been fighting for clean processes to ensure transparent elections.

Mr Hamid noted that claim by former President John Mahama that his bodyguard’s name has been removed from the voter list, was false.

He said indeed, the bodyguard of the former President has voted.

He accused the NDC of being tribalistic for calling out Voltarians to rescue them.

Mr Hamid was addressing the media from the national headquarters of the NPP in Accra.

By Melvin Tarlue