EC Registers 132,076 In Northern Region

The Electoral Commission has registered 132,076 prospective voters in the phase one batch one of the ongoing new voter’s registration exercise in the Northern Region.

The Commission also on the first day of the batch two which started on July 6, registered 14,206 prospective voters according to the Northern Regional Deputy Electoral Commission Director, Emmanuel Abeam Danso.

He, however, indicated that the challenges the commission faced with the registration exercise in the beginning with regards to the health protocols has been addressed to help stop the spread of Covid-19 at the various registration centres.

Mr Danso disclosed that the commission rented canopies and chairs for applicants at the various centres to ensure that they do not encounter overcrowding in the various registration centres in the region.

He, however, advised applicants to desist from moving from their various electoral areas to other electoral areas to register adding that it could affect them when its time for district-level elections.

“This registration is used for two major elections which is presidential and parliamentary as well as district-level elections so if your vote is not at where your assemblyman is contesting, you cannot vote since you registered at the different electoral area.”

