EC Registers 15,117,438 Voters In 31 Days

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that by the close of Day 31 of the voters registration exercise, it had registered at least 15,117,438 prospective voters.

It would be recalled that the Commission started the registration exercise on June 30, 2020.

According to the Commission, on day 31 of the ongoing exercise, some 58,927 representing 0.51 percent of persons with disability had been registered.

It said phase five of the exercise alone saw the registration of some 2,738,066 prospective voters.

The registration exercise is expected to end on August 6, 2020.

