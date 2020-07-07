EC Registers 2,216,141 Persons

Jean Mensa

As at day six of the ongoing voter registration exercise, the Electoral Commission (EC) has registered some 2,216,141 potential voters across the country.

Per the regional breakdown, about 145,741 voters have been registered in the Western Region as at day six; Western North had 64,199 voters registered; Central had 202,039, Greater Accra 427,039.

About 139,968 were registered in the Volta Region, 38,551 in Oti, 215,616 in Eastern Region, 423,998 in Ashanti Region, 94,837 in Bono, 44,640 in Ahafo, 84,572 in Bono East.

In Savannah, there were about 43, 632 potential voters registered, 121,818 registered in Northern region, 37,024 in North East, 71,526 in Upper East, 60,944 registered in Upper West.

About 2.329 percent of those registered used passports, 28.8 percent registered through guarantors and 68.9 percent registered using Ghana Card.

This data was released by the research department of the EC.

By Melvin Tarlue