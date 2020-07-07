EC Condemns Foreigners Attempting To Register For 2020 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) is condemning attempts by foreigners to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a statement dated July 7, 2020 and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the Commission reminded the general public that it is an offence for non-Ghanaians to register as voters in the exercise.

It said “C.I 91 explicitly stated that non-Ghanaian citizens are not entitled to register as voters on our electoral roll.”

The Commission warned that “non-Ghanaians who are caught in the act will each be liable to pay a hefty fine or serve a two year term of imprisonment or both.”

By Melvin Tarlue