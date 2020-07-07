What's New

EC Condemns Foreigners Attempting To Register For 2020 Elections

July 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) is condemning attempts by foreigners to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a statement dated July 7, 2020 and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the Commission reminded the general public that it is an offence for non-Ghanaians to register as voters in the exercise.

It said “C.I 91 explicitly stated that non-Ghanaian citizens are not entitled to register as voters on our electoral roll.”

The Commission warned that “non-Ghanaians who are caught in the act will each be liable to pay a hefty fine or serve a two year term of imprisonment or both.”

By Melvin Tarlue

Tags: ,