COCOBOD Shuts Down As Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) says it will be closing its offices from Wednesday, July 8, 2020, for fumigation exercise after some of its staff reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

COCOBOD made the announcement in a statement dated July 6, 2020, and signed by its Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

According to the statement, the fumigation exercise has become necessary due to the mass testing COCOBOD is currently undertaking which has resulted in some staff members testing positive for Covid19.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the affected staff to receive the necessary medical attention and contact tracing is currently ongoing to enforce quarantine and isolation measures.

“The fumigation exercise will ensure that the safety of other staff will not be compromised once work resumes on Monday, 13th July 2020,” the statement said.

