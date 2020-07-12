EC Registers 3.4m Voters In 9 Days

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far registered 3.442,954 potential voters at the end of Day 9.

Out of the total, 66.3 percent registered using the Ghana Card, 1.5 percent used passport, and 32.2 percent through guarantors.

The breakdown shows thst on day one of the exercise, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission registered some 347,712 persons.

Day two saw the registration of some 407,251 persons.

On day three, the Commission registered about 439,966 potential voters.

About 400,883 persons were registered on day four, with day five seeing the registration of some 346,908 people.

On day six, the Commission registered 321,487. There were 361,030 registered on day seven.

Some 418,610 potential voters were registered on day eight of the exercise, according to data made available to DGN Online by the Commission.

According to the data, on day nine, about 399,107 persons were registered.

The registration exercise for the December 7, 2020 elections started on June 30, this year.

By Melvin Tarlue