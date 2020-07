The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded additional 414 new cases of Covid-19.

This has increased the total number of cases to 24,248 as at July 12.

The GHS in its latest update on the country’s case management also showed an increase in the number of discharges from the previous 19, 212 to 19,831.

The death toll remains at 135 with an active case count of 4, 282.

A GHS has so far conducted 327,009 tests.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri