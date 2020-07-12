EC Probes ‘Unsafe Use’ Of Fingerprint Scanners Allegation

The Electoral Commission (EC) has initiated an investigation into an allegation that some of its registration officials at certain centres have failed to clean fingerprint scanners before and after their use.

EC in a statement in response to a post circulating on social media which alleged failure on the part of officials to clean the scanners, says it was concerned about the safety of applicants.

“The Commission has taken the issue up and investigation has begun. The EC will not hesitate to take the necessary action against any official found to be negligent in the observance of the covid-19 protocols,” the Commission said.

“Additionally, the EC has alerted its monitoring teams to put that agenda on their radar as well as re-echo the precautionary measures to its temporary staff,” it added.

Safety of applicants is foremost in the registration process and the Commission will go to any length to observe the measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service, the Commission said.

The Commission stated that “it is important to note that the Commission as part of anti-Covid-19 protocols instructed officials to sanitize the hands of all applicants before and after every process.”

It added that officials have been directed to also clean the fingerprint scanners with a wet wipe after every use during the intensive training organized for them before the exercise began.

By Melvin Tarlue