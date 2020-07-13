EC Registers 4.4m Potential Voters In 14 Days

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far registered about 4,445,346 potential voters for the December 7, 2020 general elections.

Deputy Commissioner of EC in-charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, made this known to the media on Monday, July 13, during the third session of the EC’s briefings dubbed: Let The Citizen Know.

He stated emphatically that “so far the Commission has registered a total of 4,445,346.”

According to him, “the Greater Accra Region leads with 20.9% of the registered voters.”

“Ashanti Region follows with 18.4%, and the Eastern region is at distant third at 9.5% and the Central region at 9.4%.”

He said the North East region is at the bottom with 1.7%.

Numbers Per Region

He said about 86,498 persons have been registered in the Ahafo Region, 816,481 in the Ashanti Region, 177,424 in the Bono Region, and 163,680 in the Bono East Region.

In the Central Region, he said some 415,799 persons have been registered, 421,467 registered in the Eastern Region, 929, 366 in the Greater Accra Region and 254,575 registered in the Northern Region.

About 83,799 have been registered in the Oti Region, 78,410 in the Savannah Region, 147,365 in the Upper East, 115,281 in Upper West, 274,063 in Volta Region, 287,222 in Western Region and 117,062 in the Western North.

Moreover, in absolute terms, with 1,391 the Greater Accra leads in the number of Challenged cases, he said.

“However, as a percentage of the total registered voters in each region, the Oti region leads with 0.5%, followed by Ahafo at 0.42% and Volta at 0.39%. The region with the least percentage of challenged cases is Bono with 0.02%,” he added.

The 4,445,346 were registered at the end of phase two of the exercise.

About 62.34 percent of those who registered used the Ghana Card, 1.9 percent used passport, 35.72 through guarantors and 0.2 percent.

By Melvin Tarlue