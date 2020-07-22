EC Registers 9.86m Prospective Voters

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has registered 9,860,164 eligible voters in the ongoing registration exercise.

According to the commission about 8,246,140 prospective voters were registered at the end of phase three of the exercise.

Day 18 marked the end of the third phase of the voters registration exercise.

Addressing the media at Let The Citizen Know series in Accra on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, EC Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, said the 8,246,140 registered voters represented the aggregated figure for phases 1 to 3.

Mr Tettey added that the 8,246,140 registered as at the end of the third phase represented almost 55% of the Commission’s national projected figure of 15,000,000.

He added that “…and as of 20th July, 2020 a total of 9,860,164 applicants have been registered representing 65.7% of the projected registerable figure of 15,000,000.”

“It is imperative to note that, the deployment of more Kits to the registration centres, increase in the number of mobile teams and back-ups and immediate replacement of faulty Kits have resulted in the relative increment of person registered in phase 3,” he noted.

Wednesday, July 22, marks the 23rd day of the registration exercise.

The registration exercise with the sustained support of the public has been very successful and encouraging and the Commission is pleased with the ongoing voters registration exercise, Mr. Tettey added.

“The performances of our registration officials have significantly improved and coupled with the overall effective functioning of the BVR kits have resulted into the recording of impressive numbers of voters on a daily basis.”

“As the registration continues, we can only expect our officials to do better in the performance of their work.”

By Melvin Tarlue