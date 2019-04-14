EC Releases Timetable For Assembly Elections

Jean Mensa

THE ELECTORAL Commission (EC) has released a timetable for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Per the timetable available to DGN Online, the elections are scheduled to take place nationwide on November 26, 2019.

Activities for the elections are to commence on May 24th to June 2019, a period in which there is expected to be the registration of new voters.

From 22nd to 26th September, there would be the transfer of votes, according to the timetable.

Nomination for Assemblyman elections is scheduled for 25th-30th August, while from 7th-8th October, the EC is expected to receive nomination form for Assembly members.

According to the timetable, from 9th -10th October, the Commission is to receive Unit committee nomination forms and from 21th -25th November, it would hold an open forum dialogue with candidates at district levels.

BY Melvin Tarlue