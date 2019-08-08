EC Resumes Replacement Of Lost ID Cards

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will from Thursday, August 8, 2019, resume the replacement of lost Voter ID Cards.

The replacement exercise is to be conducted in all district offices of the Commission nationwide.

A statement issued by the Commission and signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, reiterated that the replacement of lost ID Cards was suspended to enable the Commission concentrate on the 2019 Limited Voters Registration exercise.

It said to replace a lost ID Card, an applicant would be required to pay a replacement fee of GH¢ 5.

It noted that fees are to be paid in the Commission’s Bank Account.

