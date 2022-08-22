EC Rubbishes NDC’s Spiritualists At IPAC Meeting Claim

Jean Mensa – EC Boss

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is false, claims by the General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that the Commissioner, Jean Mensa at a point brought some spiritualists to cast demons out during Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

Recently, the Senior Administrator of the NDC, shockingly said that the Jean Mensa led EC during a meeting with some political parties engaged in some mysterious moves including spiritual prayers to tame suspected demons at the meeting.

Speaking with the media, on Friday August 19, 2022, the chief scribe for the NDC Mr. Asiedu Nkatiah who has represented the party on a number of IPAC meetings said the party subsequently opted to boycott the meetings after several attempts by the then new EC to sideline them.

Responding to the allegations by the NDC, the EC in a statement issued Monday August 22, 2022 described the claim as “untrue”, indicating that “it never occurred.”

The Commission thereby challenged the NDC Chief Scribe to prove his claim.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement made by Mr Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, to the effect that the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, brought spiritualists to an IPAC meeting to cast out demons.

“For the information of the General Public this is untrue. It never occurred.

IPAC meetings are meant to discuss issues relating to Ghana’s Electoral System. This is exactly what occurs there. IPAC meetings are attended by Political Parties, Civil Society and Development Partners.

“We state categorically that Mr Nketiah’s assertion is not true and we challenge him to prove it,” the statement said.

National Democratic Congress in April 2021, refused to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee scheduled to discuss some reforms in Ghana’s electoral process.

The meeting was aimed at giving the various political parties the opportunity to review the December 7, 2020, general elections.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC), however declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections’, General Mosquito told the Program’s host Dr Cash that.

The party, in a statement to justify their actions then, said it was protesting the supposed bias displayed by the Electoral Commission during the polls.

They again cited a number of anomalies by the EC as the reason for boycotting IPAC meetings.

By Vincent Kubi