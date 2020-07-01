EC Takes Steps To Address ‘Overcrowding’ At Voter Registration Centres

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is taking to work with the security agencies to address possible overcrowding at voter’s registration centres.

Registration of voters ahead of the 2020 general elections took off on Tuesday, June 30, across Ghana.

In a statement signed by its EC acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the Commission gave an update about the exercise.

According to the statement, all reports reaching the Commission depict a positive turnout at all the Registration Centres.

“The Commission is aware that some Centres recorded high numbers leading to some overcrowding,” it said.

It assured that “we are taking steps to work with the Security Agencies to address possible overcrowding at our Registration Centres.”

That notwithstanding, the EC says it was pleased with the events of the day one of registration.

However, the Commission says it has taken note of a photography making rounds on social media purporting to be a scene at a registration centre.

It says the photograph does not show the usual registration centre set up that characterizes all EC’s registration Centres, saying “it just shows a large crowd gathered together in an area.”

“Again, the originator of the photograph does not indicate the registration centre where the photograph was taken,” it added.

This is not a registration centre of the EC and we call on the public to disregard it, the Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced the movement plan for the ongoing voter registration exercise.

It says the plan can be accessed via the EC website www.ec.gov.gh, EC’s Social media platforms (Facebook) Twitter, Instagram).

By Melvin Tarlue