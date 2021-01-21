EC To Conduct Council Of State Elections

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set February 12, 2021 for the conduct of the Council of State elections at the regional level.

In a statement dated January 21, 2021, the EC said in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution, it will conduct the elections to elect regional representatives to the Council of State.

The Council of State among other things, advises the President on matters of national concern.

According to the statement, all qualified persons who intend to stand for the said elections should submit their nomination forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs to the Regional Director of their respective regions from Monday, 1st February to Thursday, 4th February 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue