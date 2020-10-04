EC To Exhibit Voters Register

Jean mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to stage a special exhibition of the voters register.

According to the EC, the exhibition is for those who took part in the one-day Voters registration exercise.

The exhibition is slated for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the Commission stated in a public announcement.

It urged all those who took part in the registration exercise to visit its district offices where they registered to check their names and ensure that all their details are properly captured.

By Melvin Tarlue