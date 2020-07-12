EC To Extend Registration Timeline At Delayed Centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will extend the period for voters registration at registration centres that recorded delays.

EC made this known in a statement dated July 12, 2020, and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh.

According to the statement, some registration centres experienced technical problems as a result of bad network and therefore could not start on the stipulated time of 7:00 am spelt out by the Commission for the commencement of the exercise.

“Details of the extension for the affected registration Centres will be communicated in due course,” the Commission said in the statement.

On Sunday, July 12, 2020, the third phase of the registration exercise took off and is expected to end on July 17, this year.

Meanwhile, the Commission has once again appealed to Ghanaians to observe all Coronavirus safety protocols spelt out at the various registration Centres.

By Melvin Tarlue