EC To Hold Registration Exercise

Jean Mensa, EC Boss

Come Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) will hold a voter’s registration exercise in its District Offices.

According to the EC, the exercise will take place from July 2, to August 6, 2020.

The Commission made this known in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh.

The statement indicated that qualified applicants of 60 years and above, pregnant women as well as lactating mothers and persons with disability could visit the Commission’s district offices between 7:00am to 6:00pm each day to register.

The statement said the commission will enforce strict covid-19 safety protocols at each district office across the country to protect applicants from the virus.

By Melvin Tarlue