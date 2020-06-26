Suhum – Flyover Opened To Traffic

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo – Addo on Friday, June 26, 2020, commissioned the Suhum Overpass on the main Accra-Kumasi Highway, in the Eastern Region.

At a short ceremony, the President said the project is part of government’s commitment to complete abandoned projects especially roads for the socio-economic growth of the country.

He urged motorists to be highly careful when driving on the motorway.

He further asked them to follow the road safety protocols and drive careful.

The Suhum Interchange Project is part of the 31.7km Kwafokrom – Apedwa Junction Project which is one of the many projects along the Central Corridor designated as National Route 6 (N6) under the Ghana Highway Authority’s Functional Classification of Road.

The Suhum dual carriage overpass consists of two bridges carrying a total of four lanes.

Each of the bridges is a 10 span reinforced concrete box girder bridge with a total length of 250metres.

Works on the project commenced in 2008 and were scheduled for completion by March 2012.

But the project was abandoned by the Ex-President Mahama administration throughout his term in office.

The project, however, suffered a long period of suspension but works eventually resumed in June 2017 on the southbound carriageway including the Suhum Flyover after negotiations with the Chinese contractor, China Water and Electric Corporation (CWE), and payment of $20 million and GH₵40 million of their outstanding arrears.

Regular payments were made to the company since 2017 to ensure that the contractor stay at the site and complete the outstanding works.

The works for the northern bound carriageway, including 8 footbridges along the corridor were repackaged and awarded to CWE for completion in April 2021.

The Ghana Highway Authority is ensuring the provision of adequate works to enable the flyover to be opened for use.

The interchange now opened to motorists will provide a safe and uninterrupted flow of traffic.

It will also facilitate trade between the northern and southern parts of Ghana and within the West African Sub-Region.

Conptram Engineering Planning and Associates was the supervising Consultant and the works were executed by Messrs China International Water and Electric Corporation.

Funding for the project was mainly from Government of Ghana consolidated fund.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum