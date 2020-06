A total of 284 stranded Ghanaians have arrived from the United States.

They landed at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday night, June 26, 2020.

The returnees form part of several Ghanaians stranded in the US due to Coronavirus.

The Government of Ghana facilitated the return exercise which saw the about 284 persons lifted from Newark-New Jersey on board Ethiopian Airline ET 8509 on Thursday June 25, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue