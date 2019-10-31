EC To Meet Ghanaians In US Over ROPAA

Jean Mensa – EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) is billed to pay a nine- days working visit to the United States to engage Ghanaians there on the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA).

The visit is to take place from November 1, 2019.

It is being embarked upon by the ROPAA Committee established by the EC to roll out comprehensive consultations with stakeholders to operationalize the Act.

A statement issued by the EC and signed by its Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Bossman E. Asare, said whilst in the US, the delegation will meet with recognized Ghanaian groups in Washington DC, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, and New Jersey, as well as the US Federal Election Commission.

Dr. Asare is leading the delegation and is made up of senior officials of the EC, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations, says the statement.

It said expected that feedback obtained from the consultations during the tour will be factored into the operationalization of the ROPAA Act (Act 699) which gives Ghanaians in the diaspora the right to vote.

BY Melvin Tarlue