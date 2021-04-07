EC To Mount Platforms for Nkoranza District Level Elections

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that it will mount platforms for candidates of the upcoming Nkoranza North and South District Level elections.

According to the EC in a statement, the elections are slated for Friday, April 16, 2021.

It stated that the period for the Platform Mounting was Monday, 12th to Wednesday, 14th April, 2021.

“At least one Platform Mounting would be organized in each Electoral Area and Unit where elections will be held,” the statement dated April 7, 2021, said.

It said the platform mounting will afford an opportunity for candidates of the District Level Elections to present themselves and their programmes to the electorate.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue