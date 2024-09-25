ECG Boss, Dubik Mahama Resigns

Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has resigned in a surprise move, sending shockwaves throughout the Energy sector.

Samuel Mahama’s departure comes just two years after his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 16, 2022.

He brought extensive experience to the table as a board member, having worked in both the private and public sectors.

He reportedly sent a letter to the Board Chairman of ECG without saying the exact reason for his resignation.

However, unconfirmed sources said he was asked to resign by the appointing authority.

Samuel Mahama, according to sources had running battles with his ministers including the immediate past Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

The last straw that might have broken the camel’s back was a letter he allegedly sent to the Presidency and PURC painting a dire situation at the ECG.

He is joining the former board chairman, Keli Gadzekpo who also resigned last after some troubling happenings in the establishment.

His impressive resume includes stints as a non-executive director at GIHOC Distilleries, Country representative for Gulfsouth Forest Products, and Partner at Dubik & Associates and Wilkins Engineering.

He is a legal practitioner by training, Mahama graduated from the University of Ghana.

Surprise Move

The unexpected nature of Mahama’s resignation has left many in the industry searching for answers.

Sources within ECG and government circles remain tight-lipped about the specifics leading to this decision, as his letter to the Board Chairman of ECG did not provide an official reason for his resignation, fueling speculation and curiosity.

Legacy

During his tenure, Mahama oversaw significant developments in Ghana’s energy sector.

His leadership and expertise played a crucial role in shaping the country’s energy landscape.

The ECG, under his guidance, aimed to provide efficient and reliable electricity to Ghanaian households and businesses.

-BY Daniel Bampoe