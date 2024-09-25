Ghanaian Photographer Found Dead In Chicago River

A devastating loss has shaken the Chicago creative community, as 35-year-old Ghanaian photographer and accountant Ishmael “Kobby” Amuzu-Quaidoo was found dead in the Chicago River on August 3, 2024.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown, leaving his loved ones, friends, and colleagues searching for answers.

Born in Ghana, Amuzu-Quaidoo moved to Chicago in 2020, bringing with him a unique perspective and talent for photography.

By day, he worked as an accountant for a major firm, but his true passion lay in capturing the beauty of Chicago through his lens.

His photography quickly gained recognition, earning him awards and press attention.

Those who knew Amuzu-Quaidoo remember him as a kind-hearted and compassionate individual who always lent a helping hand.

“Kobby was a caring person who always helped everyone,” said a close friend. His infectious smile and warm demeanor made him a beloved figure in Chicago’s Ghanaian community.

Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding His Death

Amuzu-Quaidoo’s body was recovered near the 400 block of West Adams Street in the Loop, approximately three days after friends reported him missing.

The Chicago Police Department continues to investigate, but autopsy results from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office are still pending.

Tributes Pour In from the Community

As news of Amuzu-Quaidoo’s passing spread, friends, colleagues, and admirers took to social media to pay tribute to the talented photographer.

“Kobby’s photography showcased the beauty of Chicago, capturing moments that resonated with many,” said a fellow photographer.

Community Seeks For Answers

The Chicago Police Department’s ongoing investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding Amuzu-Quaidoo’s death.

His loved ones and friends anxiously await answers, seeking closure and justice.

Ishmael “Kobby” Amuzu-Quaidoo’s untimely passing leaves a void in Chicago’s photography scene and the Ghanaian community.

His work, spirit, and legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him.

-BY Daniel Bampoe