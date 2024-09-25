NDC Defends Unruly Demonstrators

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has swiftly come to the defense of unruly demonstrators arrested during the Democracy Hub’s three-day protest against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

The party has vehemently condemned the arrest and remand of 39 protesters, demanding their immediate release.

Background of Protest

The Democracy Hub organized the demonstration from September 21 to 23, 2024, to raise awareness about the devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana’s environment.

However, the peaceful protest with political undertone took a tumultuous turn when police arrested and allegedly brutalized several protesters.

NDC’s Stance

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC’s National Communications Officer, released a statement accusing the Ghana Police Service of using excessive force and manhandling innocent civilians.

Sammy Gyamfi criticized the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to remand the protesters on misdemeanor charges, emphasizing that the right to protest is a fundamental human right.

Allegations of Police Brutality

Eyewitnesses reported that police arrested bystanders, including a man returning from church and a woman taking pictures near the protest site.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that families and lawyers mostly inclined to NDC of the protesters have been denied access to their relatives and clients, with some being denied basic necessities like food and water.

NDC’s Demand

The NDC is calling for the immediate release of the protesters and demanding that the Attorney-General discontinue their prosecution.

Sammy Gyamfi emphasized that those responsible for environmental degradation and pollution should be held accountable, rather than citizens exercising their right to protest.

The NDC’s condemnation comes as the Akufo-Addo government faces mounting criticism for its handling of the galamsey issue.

President Akufo-Addo had previously promised to prioritize the fight against illegal mining, but the NDC argues that the government’s actions have been inadequate.

