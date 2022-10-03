ECG Resolves Prepaid Meter Challenges

Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG boss

THE ELECTRICITY Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has resolved challenges that occurred on its prepaid metering system which disabled customers from purchasing power from 3rd party vending points across the country.

The company, in a statement, indicated that customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG district offices, from 9.00am – 4.00pm.

ECG customers across the country were experiencing challenges at 3rd party prepaid vending centres as they were unable to purchase power due to a technical fault that affected ECG’s system.

There were unconfirmed rumours that ECG’s system had been compromised by hackers and it was receiving assistance from National Security to restore the system.

The power distributor, in a statement issued last Friday, said “ECG wishes to update our cherished customers, especially those on our prepaid metering systems that our team is working progressively to rectify the technical anomaly which affected the purchase of electricity.”

The statement urged customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western and Volta regions to visit ECG district offices to purchase electricity.

“Customers should please note that our team is working to restore the systems in the affected areas including Kumasi and Tema, as well as the 3rd party vending centres and the Mobile App.The company expresses its sincerest apology for the inconvenience caused to affected customers and is resolved to work assiduously to restore the system to normalcy as soon as possible,” it added.

The situation led to long queues at ECG’s district offices with many standing in line for hours in a bid to purchase power. A large number of customers were unable to purchase power despite the long wait.

But ECG, in another statement last Saturday, indicated that it had resolved the issue and encouraged customers to visit 3rd party prepaid vending centres to purchase power.

“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022 from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm. ECG once again assures our cherished customers that we are working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision,” the statement added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak