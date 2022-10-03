Nurse Found Dead

Deceased: Alice Osarfo Anyamesem

A 26-YEAR-old nurse has allegedly been murdered by her fiancée, a carpenter.

The suspect is on the run as police are investigating the case.

Alice Osarfo Anyamesem was reportedly found dead in a pool of blood on her bed at Akwasiase near Tepa in the Ahafo North Municipality in the Ashanti Region last Friday.

According to reports, Alice and her fiancée (name unknown) were living happily together in their rented room, until calamity unexpectedly struck last Friday.

The landlady, identified as Madam Akua, told newsmen that on that fateful day, they heard Alice shouting for help around 2am.

According to her, when they asked what was going on, a male voice from Alice’s room retorted that she (Alice) was doing okay so they could return to bed, and they obliged.

The next morning, she said it was Alice’s turn to sweep the house, so they knocked on her door several times, but she did not respond, sparking fears.

The father of Alice, Evangelist Akwasi Osarfo Emmanuel, was informed about the case, and with the help of others, forcibly broke into the room, only to see Alice’s body in a pool of blood.

“I just learnt that my daughter was dating a carpenter, which I was not aware. After her murder, we have been trying to reach him (carpenter) on phone but he is not picking any call,” he said.

Evangelist Osarfo, who looked worried, wondered why the co-inhabitants of the house could not break into Alice’s room to save her when they heard her screaming for help the night she was murdered.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to be still at large as the police are making frantic efforts to locate and apprehend him to face the law.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi