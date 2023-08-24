ECG Sacks 11 Top Officials

Samuel Dubik Mahama – ECG Boss

THE ELECTRICITY Company of Ghana (ECG) has sacked 11 top executives for allegedly causing financial loss to the company, the DAILY GUIDE has uncovered.

These top executives included Treasury Executives, Senior IT Assistant, Assistant Accounting Officer, Artisans and Customer Service Officers, among other senior staff.

A reliable source in the ECG, who demanded anonymity, said the affected top executives indulged in various illegal activities that adversely affected the coffers of the ECG.

Their offences included tampering/falsification of records, tampering of payment data, unauthorised payments and transfers and others, which caused financial loss to the ECG.

Some of the sacked officials were also found culpable of vacating their post without permission from their superiors or management of the ECG.

The affected staff were stationed in the various regions of the country until they were given their sack letters, which indicated that their services were no longer needed.

“As at August 2023, 11 top executives of the ECG from the various regions have been sacked by management for causing financial loss to the company,” the source said.

The source did not mention the names of the sacked executives, but stated categorically that their dismissal letters have been delivered to them already by management.

The DAILY GUIDE’s checks revealed that the ECG management gave the 11 sacked staff ample time to defend themselves but they failed, hence their dismissal.

Meanwhile, the paper also learnt that the current ECG management is determined to protect the coffers of the company so it has put in place policies to prevent thievery and other illegal activities.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi