ECG Takeover Postponed

In a statement issued on Thursday, MiDA said it would, however, announce a new date for the transfer in a few weeks.

MiDA, in early January, announced that the handing-over of ECG to PDS , under the Private Sector Participation of the Power Compact II Agreement, would come off on Friday, February 1.

“MiDA wishes to assure Ghanaians that it will continue to adhere to, and uphold high standards of transparency throughout the process. MiDA will announce a new Transfer Date in early February, ” it said in the statement.

It said, however, that at a Special Meeting, on Thursday 31st January 2019, its Board of Directors acknowledged the significant progress made by all the Stakeholders involved in the Transaction towards meeting the various Conditions Precedent to the transfer of the Assets and Operations of the ECG to PDS Ghana Ltd”.

–Graphic.com.gh