Every Level-Headed Person Should Be Worried By Mahama Words – Security Expert

Former President John Mahama

Security consultant, Adam Bonaa has slammed former President John Mahama for his comments following the violence that ensued during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections on Thursday.

According to him, despite the unfortunate episode, the NDC presidential candidate was out of order by suggesting violence as the way forward.

“I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that,” John Mahama told NDC sympathisers in Adaklu in the Volta region.

“Every level-headed person should be worried by Mahama’s words,” Bonaa told Mamavi Owusu Aboagye on News Desk on the Joy News channel Friday.

He added that instead on focusing on the politicking, the police should speed up investigations and release to the public who was behind the attacks.

The attacks occurred a few hours into the voting process.

Armed men clothed in National Security Council branded shirts and khaki trousers; all of them armed to the teeth stormed the La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic ‘1’ pollingcentre, which caused clashes between them and some agents and sympathisers of the opposition NDC.

The vehicle they drove there was branded police SWAT.

But Mr. Bonaa said according to his cheques, the “attackers” are neither national security operatives nor are they police officers.

“So the question is, who are they,” he quizzed.

He said moving forward President Nana Akufo-Addo and all former presidents should be brought to a round table talk on non-violence in subsequent elections.

“An election can always be won in a peaceful environment…this should not have happened,” he noted.

–Myjoyonline