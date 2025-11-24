ECG Warns Against Power Infrastructure Damages

The crash site

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is urging motorists and the general public to exercise extreme caution to prevent damage to critical power infrastructure.

According to the company, such damages result in prolonged and avoidable power outages, as well as significant repair costs, which the liable individual will be required to pay in full.

The caution comes in the wake of an incident on Thursday, November 20, 2025, when a truck crashed into an ECG transmission tower near Katamanso, resulting in extensive damage.

Speaking to journalists, Ing. Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, General Manager of ECG Subtransmission, Accra, indicated that the collapse of the tower will lead to a prolonged outage for all areas that rely on the affected transmission lines.

He estimated the cost of repairs at GH¢800,000 and confirmed that the driver of the truck will be held responsible for the full cost.

Ing. Atsyatsya added that ECG has filed an official report at the Lakeside Police Station, where the truck is currently impounded. “ECG is initiating processes to ensure the vehicle owner is held accountable and pays the full cost of restoring the tower,” he said.

Condemning the incident, he urged motorists to avoid speeding and to practice defensive driving, especially near power installations.

“We urge all drivers, contractors, and the public to respect and protect our power infrastructure. These structures are vital for delivering electricity to homes and businesses,” he stressed.

He reaffirmed ECG’s commitment to providing reliable, quality and safe power, but cautioned that deliberate or negligent damage to its installations will be pursued rigorously to recover all related costs.

Ing. Atsyatsya appealed to the public and stakeholders to help safeguard power installations in their communities.

He also encouraged residents to report suspicious activities near electrical facilities to the ECG Contact Centre at 0302 611 611 or via the company’s social media platforms @EcgghOfficial.

He further assured customers of ECG’s ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery, emphasising that public cooperation is essential to maintaining a stable and reliable power supply.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak