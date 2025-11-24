‘Budget Not Solving People’s Problems’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has described the government’s recent budget statement as flawed.

He said, “The government claims in the budget that inflation has gone down. But Ghanaians know that prices of foodstuffs and other products are going up day in day out.”

“That is the fallacy of their budget. This budget is not solving any of the common people’s problems,” the former Western Regional Minister explained.

Speaking in an interview, the Takoradi MP asserted that the anchor of the recent National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s budget is artificial.

“The inflation they claim had gone down is not affecting the prices of consumables. Now the dollar rate is fluctuating.

“The NDC had earlier indicated that it pumped GH¢1.1 billion into the economy and around that period one dollar was equal to GH¢10.3, but now it is GH¢11.4 to a dollar,” he pointed out.

He stated, “So what the Finance Minister presented is not solving the real problem on the ground.”

He argued that a ball of kenkey that was sold for GH¢5 under the previous administration is now selling at GH¢7.

Mr. Darko-Mensah then called on Ghanaians to brace themselves for continuous rise in the prices of goods and services.

According to him, the current NDC government does not have what it takes to manage the economy to benefit ordinary Ghanaians.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi