Ecko Nesta Slams Corruption In New Song ‘Political Malaria’

US-based Ghanaian artiste, Ecko Nesta, who has been away from the Ghanaian music scene for a couple of years now, has announced his return to the music scene with his latest single, ‘Political Malaria’.

This inspiring reggae single is the title track from his upcoming album to be released later in the year in Ghana, Europe and the United States of America (USA).

The song, produced by one of Jamaica’s top reggae producers, Mr. Sidney Mills from the legendary and Grammy award-winning band Steel Pulse, talks about social injustice in Ghana, Africa and the world.

In the song, the singer who has decided to speak for the voiceless in society criticized corrupt politicians, ministers of God among others, whose ungodly activities are undermining the progress of the society.

Ecko Nesta stated that he was resolute in joining the public to fight the ills in society through music, and he believed by using music, the increasing rate of corruption among others would reduce.

According to him, the song would soon be played in all radio stations across the country, urging the entire Ghanaian society to love the song because it’s very educative.

“What inspired me to write ‘Political Malaria’ song is the current reality, the suffering of people all over the world: leaders against their people, famines, false democracies … It is a very painful moment for many innocent people caused by the governments of the world, that’s why I composed this song,” the singer said.

“My song should be embraced by all Ghanaians because it will help Ghana to fight the problem of corruption among others which has greatly affected the country’s image,” he added.

The single is accompanied by a video directed by Ecko Nesta himself, in which images of different conflicts in the world representing ‘Malaria’ are mixed with the interpretation of the theme in the Ghana studio.

‘Political Malaria’ which was mixed and mastered at Tuff Gong studio, in Kingston, Jamaica, would be distributed by VPAL. It is available on YouTube and on all digital platforms.

Ecko Nesta, who says he is proud to be a Rastafarian, “believes his latest single will impact positively on every African. The beginning of everything is difficult but with punctuality, we will definitely get there,” he concluded.

By George Clifford Owusu